Serial Dundee rapist given lifelong restriction order
- Published
A serial rapist who carried out a 15-year campaign of violence in Tayside and Fife has been given a life sentence.
Lee Thomson, 49, raped three women, one of whom needed a titanium plate inserted in her jaw after an attack.
Judge Lord Uist imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Thomson, who must serve at least six years in jail.
Thomson was earlier convicted of six rapes, two sexual assaults, four assaults and two stalking offences.
The court was told Thomson stalked two of his victims by monitoring their movements and conversations using covert devices, and made one woman undergo polygraph tests.
Lord Uist told him not to assume he would be automatically released on licence at the end of the prison term.
Thomson will only be freed when parole authorities consider it no longer necessary for the protection of the public to keep him in jail.
Blamed victims
The High Court in Edinburgh was told that Thomson continued to deny committing the crimes.
A risk assessment report said that it was considered likely that he would continue to commit sexual and violent offences.
It said his crimes went undetected for years, he blamed the victims, and he did not see the need to change his behaviour.
The offences took place in Tayside and Fife between March 2003 and January 2018.
Thomson was also placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.