Pill camera procedure launched in fight against bowel cancer
A new procedure using tiny cameras inside a pill to help detect bowel cancer has been launched in Tayside.
The ScotCap test will be rolled out across health boards in Scotland as an alternative to a traditional colonoscopy.
The cameras take pictures of the lining of the bowel to look for any problems or signs of disease.
About 70,000 people in Scotland undergo colonoscopy treatment each year.
The programme, which is backed by the Scottish government, has been accelerated in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is hoped the programme will help health boards tackle a backlog of patients and reduce waiting times.
NHS Tayside will run the service at clinics in Perth Royal Infirmary and Royal Victoria Hospital.
Dr Craig Mowat, consultant gastroenterologist with NHS Tayside, said: "The Colon Capsule is a pill-sized camera which has a bright light and two cameras which beam images to a recorder worn by the patient.
"It films the inside of the lower intestine to determine whether there are any abnormalities.
"The Colon Capsule makes the procedure non-invasive, painless and the patient does not need to be sedated."