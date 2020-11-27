Alarm over 'out of hand' youth disturbances in Perth
- Published
Hundreds of young people have been involved in anti-social behaviour and sometimes serious violence in Perth.
Police said it was an increasing problem in the city centre, on the Inches and at Moncrieff Island on the River Tay.
There have been fights involving weapons, and older people have been verbally abused and intimidated.
Police said in one incident involving a stabbing a 16-year-old boy had been arrested and charged.
An operation to tackle the behaviour, which has also included littering, vandalism and drunkenness, has been started by Police Scotland.
'Infection risk'
A police spokesman said: "We understand that this has been a difficult year for everyone, and that due to current restrictions there is nowhere open for young people to go to get together, but this is no excuse for the behaviour we have been seeing recently, which is getting out of hand."
Sheena Devlin, of Perth and Kinross Council, added: "We know the vast majority of young people in Perth and Kinross do not engage in anti-social behaviour.
"We also understand that the constraints as a result of the pandemic have prevented children and young people from socialising as normal.
"Youths who are congregating are behaving in a manner that is upsetting to many others, and they are also putting themselves at risk of coronavirus infection."