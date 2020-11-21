Covid in Scotland: Larbert care home suffers 20 Covid deaths
- Published
A care home in central Scotland has confirmed 20 of its residents have died in a month after testing positive for Covid-19.
The death toll at Caledonian Care home in Larbert is thought to be the worst during the second wave of the virus.
The home is operated by Care UK, which says stringent infection controls and testing are in place.
NHS Forth Valley and Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership have been supporting the facility.
It emerged on 4 November that six residents had died in an outbreak that had been ongoing for several weeks.
NHS Forth Valley said at the time is was continuing to "closely monitor" the situation. The home was closed to new admissions and visitors and other residents who had tested positive were isolating.
'Devastated by this loss'
On Saturday, a Care UK spokeswoman said: "Very sadly, over the course of the last month, 20 residents of Caledonian Court have passed away following positive tests for Covid-19. Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family and friends.
"Our team has been devastated by this loss, but remain professional and committed to supporting every resident, and each other, through this challenging time.
"We have had access to regular testing, are following very stringent infection prevention and control protocols and are working closely with NHS Forth Valley and Falkirk Heath and Social Care Partnership to minimise the risk of further infection."
The granddaughter of one of the residents who died praised the staff at Caledonian Court for their handling of the situation.
Nicole Ritchie's grandad Jim Grant was 88 and lived most of his life in Grangemouth with his wife Mary.
He was a former worker for BP until he retired.
Ms Ritchie told the BBC: "His death has had a huge impact on the family. We all miss him dearly.
"As a family, we would like to thank Caledonian Court from the bottom of our hearts. They looked after my grandad for the last 11 months of his life and they couldn't have done a better job, he was so happy and very well looked after.
"We can't thank them enough, wonderful carers."
Provost William Buchanan of Falkirk Council, who represents the Bonnybridge/Larbert ward, said: "All I can do is send my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who've passed away, and express my heartfelt thanks to all the staff who're trying to protect and help the residents."