Man jailed for drug smuggling operation from three prisons
A prisoner who ran a two-year-long drug smuggling operation from three Scottish jails by phone and mail has been jailed for five years and three months.
Craig Sutton, 37, carried out the operation while he was an inmate at HMP Perth, HMP Edinburgh, and HMP Addiewell in West Lothian.
It came to light when his cell at HMP Addiewell was searched after a fire alarm went off in a neighbouring cell.
The offences took place between February 2015 and July 2017.
Sutton previously admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and ecstasy.
At the High Court in Edinburgh Judge Lord Burns told Sutton: "The fact that these offences were carried out in prison over a protracted period represents a serious aggravation of this offending."
Suspected tick list
Prosecutor Mark McGuire said an initial search of Sutton's cell revealed heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a suspected tick list.
A subsequent full search found dozens of letters addressed to Sutton from other prisoners.
There was also an unsent letter written by Sutton in which he set out his plan to smuggle drugs into prison.
Police also seized recordings of all telephone calls made or received by Sutton since he was jailed in 2014.
Mr McGuire said: "Those recordings included frequent discussions between the accused Sutton and the accused Williamson during which Sutton made frequent reference to his trafficking in heroin and ecstasy inside and outside of the prison estate."
Co-accused Natalie Williamson, 30, from Renfrew, admitted allowing her bank account to be used to deposit £30,000 of criminal money.
Lord Burns deferred sentence on her for a year and told her she must remain free of offending.