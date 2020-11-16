Chris Smith: Sister pays tribute to Team GB runner
- Published
The sister of a Team GB runner who died after going missing in Perthshire has paid tribute to her brother ahead of his funeral on Friday.
Chris Smith's body was discovered in the Glen Lyon area on 29 October, two days after the 43-year-old set off for a run from Invervar in Perthshire.
His sister Marianne Milligan spoke of her family's "ongoing astonishment" at how fast her brother could run.
She also praised Mr Smith's "energy and enthusiasm".
In a tribute shared with BBC Scotland, Mrs Milligan, who is an NHS physiotherapist, wrote of their childhood in the Aberdeenshire village of Daviot.
She said that they had taken the bus to the Chris Anderson stadium "where the wind off the sea made his cheeks blue and where his talent was first proven".
She said that Mr Smith's two sons reminded her of her brother with their "love of outdoor adventure and fun".
Mrs Milligan said that she would tell her own daughter Saorsa about her uncle.
She wrote: "I'll show her Davit and the hill Bennachie and the tree where he carved his name aged 15 and let her know all what Chris meant to us - or at least I'll try.
"Rest in peace Chris, and maybe one day we can again share tea and butteries.
"But until then take care of yourself, keep running like the wind and onwards into the light."
Mr Smith, who was originally from Aberdeenshire but lived in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, was a member of Thames Valley Harriers.
He was on holiday with his wife and sons when he went missing.
Mr Smith represented Great Britain in international mountain running competitions and in 2016 helped Team GB win bronze in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy.