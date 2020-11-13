Woman dies after being hit by bin lorry in Alloa
A 52-year-old woman has died after being struck by a bin lorry in Clackmannanshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Alloa's High Street just after 15:00.
A police spokeswoman said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and her family had been informed.
Some roads around the area were closed off by police and officers have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The road remains closed whilst officers carry out an investigation. Local diversions are in place and we would ask people to avoid the area."