Gleneagles Hotel closes for 11 weeks after tougher local Covid restrictions
- Published
The Gleneagles Hotel will close for 11 weeks after tougher lockdown restrictions were announced for Perth and Kinross.
The hotel said it would close from Friday, when the region moves from level two to level three, until 31 January.
It said its golf courses and membership facilities would remain open, subject to government restrictions.
The hotel said it planned to protect all jobs during the closure.
It closed for four months earlier this year as part of the national lockdown.
Conor O'Leary, Gleneagles' managing director, said: "Having worked so hard to provide a safe environment across our estate, we are saddened by this development, especially in the lead-up to Christmas - the highlight of our calendar for both team and guests.
"However, we're committed to taking the additional measures necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone at Gleneagles, and to play our part in minimising Covid-19 cases in the region."