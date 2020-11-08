BBC News

Teen cyclist killed in Falkirk road crash named as Harley Smith

Published

A teenage cyclist who was killed in a road accident in Falkirk has been named as Harley Smith.

The 16-year-old boy, from Grangemouth, died at the scene of the collision, which involved a silver Mercedes Benz, on Friday night.

It happened on the A803 Polmont Road, at its junction with Dundas Road, at about 20:55.

Police said the 28-year-old driver of the Mercedes and their two passengers were not hurt.

His family have requested privacy while they try to come to terms with his death, Police Scotland said.

