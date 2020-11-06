Man dies after being hit by a car in Dundee
A 50-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Dundee.
The man was hit by a grey Kia Ceed on McAlpine Road at about 16:10 on Friday. The female driver of the Kia was not injured.
The accident happened near a supermarket on McAlpine Road which was quite busy with pedestrians and drivers at the time.
Sgt Gordon Dickson, of Tayside road policing unit, said a number of people helped at the scene.
He said: "Although a number of people assisted at the time, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the street."