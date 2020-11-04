Covid in Scotland: Six residents die at Larbert care home
Six residents at a Falkirk care home have died after testing positive for Covid-19.
The deaths occurred over the past few days at the Caledonian Court Care Home in Larbert.
NHS Forth Valley said it was continuing to "closely monitor" the outbreak, which has been ongoing for a number of weeks.
The home, which is operated by Care UK, is currently closed to new admissions and visitors.
NHS Forth Valley said other residents who had tested positive were isolating.
Further tests are being carried out on both staff and residents.
Care UK's regional director Elizabeth McKeegan said: "We would like to send our condolences to the families and friends of residents who have passed away over the past few days.
"I'd like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe and comfortable.
"We have provided additional support from experienced senior managers and we have all the necessary PPE as well as other measures like deep cleaning."