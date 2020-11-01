Detectives hunt attacker after woman raped in Dundee
- Published
Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Dundee.
Police said the 33-year-old woman was approached by her attacker on Derwent Avenue between 23:00 and 23:50 on Friday.
Officers said she was then subjected to a serious sexual assault.
Det Insp Keith Anderson said: "A significant number of inquiries are being carried out in order to identify the man responsible for this attack."
The suspect is described as white, aged 30-50 and of stocky build.
Det Insp Anderson said the attack happened in a busy residential area and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
He added: "This crime will no doubt be of concern to the local community, however I would like to reassure local residents that this is an isolated incident.
"We have additional officers patrolling the area, and anyone with concerns should have no hesitation in speaking to them."