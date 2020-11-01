Fireworks set off as young crowd challenge police in Dundee
Fireworks were set off at police during a major disturbance in Dundee involving about 100 young people.
Officers responded to the incident in Beauly Square, in the Kirkton area, at about 19:00 on Saturday.
They were met by a crowd, in their teens to early 20s, who tried to intimidate them.
Chief Insp David Mcintosh said: "Luckily no one was injured during this disorder, however this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable."
Public order trained officers were drafted in assist with dispersing the crowd.
Chief Insp Mcintosh added: "Our main priority at the time was ensuring the safety of the public and our officers, however inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in this disturbance and take the appropriate action."
Additional patrols will be carried out in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.