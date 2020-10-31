Pedestrian critical after being struck by van in Easthaven
- Published
A woman is critically ill after she was struck by a van in Angus.
The 42-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured while walking on Arbroath Road, East Haven, near Carnoustie.
Police Scotland said the incident involved a white Vauxhall Movano and happened at about 17:20 on Friday.
The woman is being treated at Ninewells Hospital where staff describe her condition as critical. The driver, a 48-year-old man, was uninjured.
Sgt William Strachan said: "Our inquiries are continuing into this crash. I would ask any witnesses, or anyone who was driving on the road shortly before the crash happened, who has dashcam footage to contact us."