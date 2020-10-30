Tributes paid to 'true gent' Team GB runner Chris Smith
The family of a Team GB runner whose body was found after he went missing in Perthshire said he had died "doing what he loved."
Chris Smith, 43, set off for a run from Invervar in Perthshire at about 15:00 on Tuesday.
His body was found at about 11:50 on Thursday near Meall Garbh in the Glen Lyon area.
Mr Smith's cousin Ruth McKee said in a family statement they would "always treasure his energy, spirit, and love."
The statement said: "On behalf of the entire family, we are devastated to let you know that Chris has lost his life in Glen Lyon.
"He was doing what he loved having spent the previous days having the most special time with Lindsay, Cameron, and Alastair."
The family thanked everyone who had joined in the search for Mr Smith.
'A true gent'
Mr Smith, who was originally from Aberdeenshire but lived in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, was a member of Thames Valley Harriers.
He was on holiday with his wife and sons when he went missing.
Mr Smith represented Great Britain in international mountain running competitions and in 2016 helped Team GB win bronze in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy.
The World Mountain Running Association said it was "incredibly saddened" at the news of Mr Smith's death.
Fellow Team GB member Sarah Tunstall said: "It is hard to put into words, his infectious enthusiasm for the sport and impact that would have on inspiring the team and individual athletes.
"He was a true gent, selfless team mate and fantastic athlete who always left everything out there on race day."