Family 'desperate' over missing Team GB runner Chris Smith
- Published
The family of a Team GB fell runner, missing in Perthshire since Tuesday, say they are "desperate" to bring him home.
Chris Smith, 43, set off for a run from Invervar in Perthshire at about 15:00 on Tuesday.
He planned to run four Munros in Glen Lyon before returning at about 17:00.
However his family, who describe him as an experienced mountain runner, fear he may have become disorientated and ended up further afield.
Tayside Mountain Rescue Team, the police and a Coastguard helicopter have been scouring the area for him.
Stay positive
Mr Smith, who is originally from Aberdeenshire, now lives in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, where he is a member of Thames Valley Harriers.
He was on holiday with his wife and sons when he went missing.
In a statement, his family said they were trying to stay positive.
They said: "The search for Chris continues today and whilst it's a difficult time for the family, we are trying to stay positive.
"We are so grateful for the online support received and for the love we've received from friends and even complete strangers.
"Any information at all at this stage would be hugely appreciated by the family as we all desperately want to bring Chris home."
Search teams have been focusing around the walking route Mr Smith had planned to follow, encompassing four Munros - Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm.
Police Scotland said they have been working in close partnership with local mountain rescue teams, with the ongoing assistance of the Coastguard helicopter.
Mr Smith has represented Great Britain in international mountain running competitions and in 2016 helped Team GB win bronze in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy.