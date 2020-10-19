Devil's Pulpit rescue held up by 'inconsiderate' parking
- Published
A mountain rescue operation in Stirling was held up by "inconsiderate" motorists parking in emergency lay-bys.
Emergency services were called to the Devil's Pulpit near Killearn at about 13:00 after a member of the public was hurt in a fall.
Police said emergency vehicles were hampered by cars parked in emergency lay-bys and by "inconsiderate" parking.
Stirling Council implemented new restrictions in the area this year due to "dangerous and reckless" parking.
The Lomond Mountain Rescue team was eventually able to reach the person who had suffered an arm injury.
A Police Scotland Facebook post said: "If you are attending rural areas, please consider where you are parking your vehicle.
"Access roads/gates and emergency vehicle lay-bys are there in the event of an emergency and should not be used for parking."
In July Stirling Council said it had painted double yellow lines on the roads around Devil's Pulpit to protect public safety.
The gorge, also called Finnich Glen, has been used for scenes in TV series Outlander and The Nest, and the film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
The site had previously been closed due to dangerous parking.
Issues had also been raised over littering at the popular beauty spot.