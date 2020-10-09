Arbroath flat firebombed twice in same night
Police in Arbroath are hunting two men after a flat in the town was firebombed twice in the space of four hours.
Officers said the Sidney Street property was deliberately targeted at about 01:00 and again at 05:00 on Monday.
On the first occasion, an "item filled with accelerant" was thrown at the window of the flat.
The second attack smashed the window and resulted in furniture in the living room catching fire.
The 34-year-old householder managed to put out the flames on both occasions.
The first is described as about 5ft 10in tall, wearing a light-grey hooded top, shorts, and dark trainers.
The second man was 6ft tall, wearing a dark hooded top, light-coloured jogging bottoms which had been rolled up, and dark shoes.
Det Con Laura Jenkins said: "Thankfully no-one was injured in this attack.
"However, if the fire had taken hold, this could have been a lot worse and could easily have spread to other flats in the block."