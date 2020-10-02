Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis 'to cut further 70 jobs in Falkirk'
Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis is planning to cut a further 70 jobs at its Falkirk base, according to a union.
Unite said that 270 out of 850 jobs will now go and called for more government support to boost orders.
In August the firm launched a consultation following a "significant fall" in UK demand for new vehicles as a result of the Covid pandemic.
BBC Scotland has asked both Alexander Dennis and the Scotland Office for a response.
The bus and coach builder previously announced plans to cut 650 jobs across the UK - including 200 in Surrey, 90 in Scarborough and 200 other roles across its bases.
The total number of job cuts at Falkirk, prior to the latest development, was 200. This included 160 vehicle builders.
Unite's Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said the additional cuts in Falkirk were being made despite union pleas to save jobs.
'Staggering'
Unite is calling for a number of UK government interventions to support the green manufacturing industry.
It claimed it had yet to receive a response to a written invitation, sent on 10 September, for the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to attend talks with workforce representatives.
The union's Scottish Secretary Pat Rafferty said: "The prospect of Alexander Dennis further cutting its workforce by 70 jobs in addition to the 200 announced a number of weeks ago is staggering.
"The sole objective for all should be to maximise the efforts to save jobs and to financially support workers through redundancy."
The union wants the UK government to take action because it believes UK-wide orders for low emission vehicles are vital for the firm's future.
Mr Rafferty said: "The reality is that 75% of Alexander Dennis' orders come from outside Scotland with the vast majority of it being in the rest of the UK."
