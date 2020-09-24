'World's largest private whisky collection' goes up for auction Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright PETER DIBDIN image caption The collection will be auctioned over the next eight months due to its size

An online auction of what is billed as the "world's largest and most-diverse whisky collection" has begun.

More than 9,000 bottles of rare and vintage whiskies will be auctioned by Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer.

The collection, which is estimated to fetch $5m (£3.9m) will be auctioned over the next eight months due to its size.

Its owner, who lives in Dubai and wants to be known only as "Pat", built the collection over 15 years.

The collection includes bottles from 150 Scottish distilleries, as well as bourbon, and whisky from international distilleries.

image copyright PETER DIBDIN image caption The collection includes complete series from selected distilleries

Whisky Auctioneer founder Iain McClune said owner Pat's collecting story was "intriguing".

He said: "The collector came from not even enjoying whisky to becoming hooked.

"He pursued with zealousness this journey to not only collect, but also gain knowledge and experience in the world of whisky."

Mr McClune said the collection's focus was never on "ultra-premium-priced whiskies".

He said: "The value of the collection lies in its completeness, with many of the most-lauded series from some of the finest distilleries in the world in their entirety."

The first instalment of the auction runs until 5 October at Whisky Auctioneer.