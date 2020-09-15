Biker killed in collision with car in Plean named Published duration 4 minutes ago

A 52-year-old man who died after his motorbike was in collision with a car near Stirling has been named as Tam Neil from Denny.

The incident happened on Roman Road, Plean, at about 13:05 on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the incident, but Mr Neil, a married father-of-two, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about six hours to allow an investigation to take place.