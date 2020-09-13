Police called to St Andrews beach after 50 people gather Published duration 9 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Officers were called to the beach at St Andrews Castle

A gathering of about 50 young people on a Fife beach sparked a police response.

Officers were called to the beach at St Andrews Castle at about 21:50 on Friday.

It is understood that the group was made up of students who were adhering to social distancing guidelines and left the area when requested.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Officers attended, gave advice and the group dispersed." No fines were issued or arrests were made.

Current Scottish government guidance limits outdoor gatherings to 15 people from five other households.

However, restrictions are due to change on Monday when people will only be able to meet in groups of no more than six.