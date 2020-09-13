Police called to St Andrews beach after 50 people gather
- Published
A gathering of about 50 young people on a Fife beach sparked a police response.
Officers were called to the beach at St Andrews Castle at about 21:50 on Friday.
It is understood that the group was made up of students who were adhering to social distancing guidelines and left the area when requested.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Officers attended, gave advice and the group dispersed." No fines were issued or arrests were made.
Current Scottish government guidance limits outdoor gatherings to 15 people from five other households.
However, restrictions are due to change on Monday when people will only be able to meet in groups of no more than six.
Children aged under 12 will not be subject to the new "rule of six".
- DEATHS: Who is dying and where with Covid-19 in Scotland?
- Coronavirus in Scotland: How many cases are there?
- LOCKDOWN EASING: What changes and when in Scotland?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters