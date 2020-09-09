Loganair job losses could hit Scottish airports Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright Loganair image caption Loganair currently employs about 850 people

Jobs at five Scottish airports could be at risk after flight operator Loganair announced 68 potential redundancies across its UK operation.

The company said staff at airports in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Inverness may be affected.

Loganair said the closure of its base at Chester would be its "largest single step" with regard to the potential job losses.

The firm currently employs about 850 people.

It is not known how many of the 68 jobs at risk are based in Scotland.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said the coronavirus pandemic had been the "biggest ever" challenge in its 58-year history.

He said the company had been left with "no option" but to enter into a consultation process for 68 roles at risk of redundancy.

Mr Hinkles said the company would look at relocation options for staff whose jobs were at risk.

The company said it would launch a skills retention programme, which would provide "monthly subsistence and continuity of employment" this winter for 40 further employees for whom there is currently no work.