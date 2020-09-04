Biker dies four days after Stirling roundabout crash
A woman injured in a crash near Stirling last weekend has died in hospital.
Shirley-Ann Barnes, 57, from Kilmarnock, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the collision involving a motorbike on Sunday.
She died of her injuries four days later.
The accident took place at the Pirnhall Stirling Services roundabout on the outskirts of Stirling.
Her family have issued a statement.
It said: "We have so much hurt in our hearts, but at this sad time, we find comfort in how much Shirley-Ann meant to so many people, especially in the biking community.
"She will continue to ride with everyone still, she will be so very missed."