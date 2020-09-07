Image caption Kingspark School has about 185 pupils aged between five and 18

A Dundee school closed for almost three weeks after a coronavirus outbreak has begun a phased reopening.

The outbreak affected 23 members of staff, three pupils, and 14 community contacts at Kingspark School.

Induction days for staff and pupils will begin this week, with a part-time timetable in operation from 14 September.

Pupils are expected to return to the school full-time before the October holidays.

Staff and pupils were told to self-isolate for 14 days following the school's closure on 19 August.

Kingspark School has about 185 pupils aged between five and 18 who have additional support needs.

The school has about 150 teaching staff and additional healthcare workers.

Paul Clancy, from Dundee City Council, said: 'We are carrying out close consultation with families and our colleagues in public health, as well as trade unions, health and safety and Tayside Contracts among others.

"The safety of pupils, staff and everyone working in connection with the school is paramount."