Image caption Kingspark School was closed on 19 August

The number of coronavirus cases linked to schools in Dundee and Perth has not increased in the last 24 hours, NHS Tayside has confirmed.

Kingspark School was closed on 19 August as pupils and staff were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The number of cases at the school remains at 40, comprising 23 staff, three pupils, and 14 contacts.

A total of eight positive cases remain at four other Dundee schools, and three schools in Perth.

Self-isolate

A Grove Academy pupil tested positive last week and a small number of staff and pupils connected with the individual have been contacted and told to self-isolate until Saturday.

A primary two class at St Peter and Paul's School has been asked to self-isolate until Wednesday after an individual tested positive.

Children who attended the Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary School are also being asked to self-isolate until Wednesday.

A pupil in the primary three class at St Clement's Primary School has tested positive and all children in that year group have been asked to self-isolate until Tuesday.

Three cases have been detected among pupils in Perth and Kinross - one at Newhill Primary in Blairgowrie, one at Oakbank Primary in Perth, and one at St John's RC Academy in Perth.