Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The passenger returned from the Greek island of Zante

A passenger who flew to Glasgow from a Greek island has tested positive for coronavirus.

The airline, Tui, said it was aware a passenger who had flown from Zante to Glasgow on 23 August had subsequently tested positive.

Tui said Public Health Scotland told it on 26 August about the positive case.

It passed on the contact information of the passengers in the two rows in front and two rows behind of the positive case to contact tracers.

Tui also immediately contacted the customers directly to let them know.

At the time of Tui flight TOM 1745, the passenger was not displaying symptoms.

Onboard there are precautions in place to hamper the spread of the virus - masks must be worn and Tui said this is enforced by the flight crew.

Passengers must remain in their seats and cannot queue or loiter in the aisle - for example to speak to other passengers or queue for the toilets.

However, physical distancing is not enforced as seats are not left empty.

'Covidiots'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The passengers arrived in Cardiff from the Greek island of Zante on Tuesday

The confirmation of a positive case on the Zante flight to Glasgow follows news that passengers on two other Tui flights from Zante were also confirmed to be carrying the virus.

Groups returning from the Greek island - bound for Cardiff and Plymouth - tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

Nearly 200 passengers who were on the Cardiff flight have begun two weeks' self-isolation, after 16 passengers on the flight tested positive.

One traveller told the BBC the Tui flight was full of "covidiots" and "inept crew who couldn't care less". Another claimed there "wasn't much" policing of rules, including making sure customers wore their masks properly.

Do passengers returning from Zante have to self-isolate?

Image copyright Getty Images

Travellers returning to the UK from Greece are currently exempt from quarantining.

While the four nations can make different decisions about quarantine restrictions, one of the measures taken into consideration is what share of the population are infected every week.

The decision to add a country to the quarantine list is generally made when 20 or more people out of every 100,000 in a country are infected over seven days. But other factors are also considered.

While Greece saw an increase in cases in recent weeks, this has stabilised with a rate of 13.7.

More contact tracers to check up on returning passengers

Passengers returning from certain countries do not have to quarantine, but those returning from others will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Scottish government announced on Tuesday that more contact tracers will be recruited to support quarantine efforts.

The £1m funding will pay for 25 additional members of staff who will be contacting passengers returning from places that are not exempt from quarantine.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "Contacting people is vital to ensure those who are required to quarantine for 14 days are doing so."

She said the original plan was to make contact with about 20% of travellers, up to a maximum of 450 per week.

"At the time this was considered to be a robust sample size given the number of flights and passengers affected," she said. But as the number of flights into Scotland has increased, so has the number of passengers contacted - up to about 600 returning passengers per week.