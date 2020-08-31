Image copyright Reuters

A cluster of five positive Covid-19 cases has been confirmed in the NHS Forth Valley area.

The health board's test and protect team has identified a list of close contacts who are now self-isolating.

Five businesses where the individuals either worked or visited have also been named.

They are The Village Inn, Tesco and GS Meldrum newsagent, all in Dunblane; Bridge of Allan Sports Club; and McDonalds on Drip Road, Stirling.

NHS Forth Valley's public health department and Stirling Council's environment health service have been working with all five businesses to provide appropriate advice and support.

Dr Jennifer Champion, who chairs the incident management team, said: "Close contacts have already been contacted by our test and protect service so if you have not been contacted by the NHS then you do not require to self-isolate or book a test."

"I would like to reassure the local community that the risk remains low however it's important to continue to follow the national guidance to protect themselves and others."