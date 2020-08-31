Image caption Kingspark School recorded a small increase in cases over the weekend

The number of coronavirus cases linked to a school in Dundee for children with additional support needs has risen by two to 40.

Kingspark School was closed on 19 August as pupils and staff were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

NHS Tayside said 23 staff, three pupils and 14 community contacts had now tested positive.

It said there was no change in the number of cases at three other Dundee schools and a school in Perth.

The two new cases linked to Kingspark are a staff member and community contact.

Four positive cases were previously identified at three other schools in the city, as well as a case at St John's RC Academy in Perth.

Self-isolate

A Grove Academy pupil tested positive last week and a small number of staff and pupils connected with the individual have been contacted and told to self-isolate until Saturday.

A primary two class at St Peter and Paul's School has been asked to self-isolate until Wednesday after an individual tested positive.

Children who attended the Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary School are also being asked to self-isolate until Wednesday.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, chairwoman of the incident management team, said: "It is reassuring that there has only been a very small increase in cases linked to one school over the weekend.

"I would like to thank all pupils, staff and identified close contacts who are currently self-isolating, which is vital to prevent further transmission of the virus."