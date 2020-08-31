Image caption Additional hygiene measures have been put in place at the factory

A food processing plant in Coupar Angus that was closed due to a cluster of Covid-19 cases has reopened.

The number of positive cases linked to the 2 Sisters factory currently stands at 188.

Health officials said 164 workers at the chicken factory had now tested positive, along with 24 contacts in the community.

Staff are being given training before the factory, which employs about 1,200 people, restarts fully on Tuesday.

The decision was made after risk assessments were carried out by the Health and Safety Executive, Food Standards Scotland and Environmental Health.

Image caption Workers were tested for the virus in a mobile unit at the factory.

Extra steps have also been taken to ensure workers are physically distanced and further hygiene measures have been put in place.

The entire workforce was tested for the virus at a mobile unit at the plant, and three sites across Tayside.

Workers at the plant and everyone in their households had been told to self-isolate until the factory reopened.

Care homes

Indoor visiting in the area's care homes remains suspended until at least Friday but will be reviewed in the coming days.

In a statement, the company said: "Whilst it is important to ensure our measures on site are robust and working, we believe it is also critically important for our people to understand their obligations away from the factory in the local community, which our initial analysis suggests has played a significant role in the transmission of the virus."

The statement said staff would receive training and best practice guides on issues ranging from transport arrangements, conduct in the community, to keeping Covid-safe in a shared household.