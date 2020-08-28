Image caption Many of the youngsters at Kingspark have additional physical disabilities or medical problems

A total of 38 coronavirus cases, most of them adult staff, have now been linked to a school in Dundee.

Kingspark School was closed on 19 August as pupils and staff were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

In its latest update, NHS Tayside said 22 staff, three pupils and 13 community contacts had now tested positive.

Four positive cases were previously identified at three other schools in the city, as well as a new case at St John's RC Academy in Perth.

A number of close contacts of the pupil have been identified, contacted by the school and told to self-isolate until 2 September.

Self-isolate

A Grove Academy pupil tested positive earlier this week and a small number of staff and pupils connected with the individual have been contacted and told to self-isolate until 5 September.

A primary two class at St Peter and Paul's School has also been asked to self-isolate until 2 September after an individual tested positive.

The two new Kingspark cases are community contacts.

Children who attended the Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary School are also being asked to self-isolate until 2 September.

Kingspark School in Dundee, has about 185 pupils aged between five and 18 who have additional support needs.

The school has about 150 teaching staff and additional healthcare workers.

The decision was taken to shut the facility for two weeks because of the complex health conditions of the pupils.

Pupils and anyone who lives with them who cannot maintain physical distancing have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.