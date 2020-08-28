Man charged with murder after death in Arbroath

Image copyright Wallace Ferrier Image caption The incident happened in the Spitalfield Place area of Arbroath

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Arbroath.

Police said Frankie Melvin, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the Spitalfield Place area of the town.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 18:00 on Wednesday.

The man is expected to appear in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.