Man charged with murder after death in Arbroath
- 28 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Arbroath.
Police said Frankie Melvin, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the Spitalfield Place area of the town.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 18:00 on Wednesday.
The man is expected to appear in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.