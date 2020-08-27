Image caption The 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus was closed for two weeks on 17 August

The number of positive Covid-19 cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has risen by 11 to 177.

Health officials say 157 workers at the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus have now tested positive.

Twenty of the cases are people in the community who have been in contact with them.

The plant, which employs than 1,200 workers including approximately 300 agency staff, closed on 17 August for two weeks.

More than 5,000 people have been tested in Tayside in the past week.

All of the non-agency workers at the factory are receiving full pay while the plant is closed.

Support, including food parcels, is being offered to all workers by councils in Perth and Kinross, Dundee, and Angus.

Workers and people in their households, including children, have been told to self-isolate until 31 August, even if they have tested negative for the virus.

The factory is due to reopen on Monday.