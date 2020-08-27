Man arrested in connection with Arbroath death

Image copyright Wallace Ferrier Image caption The incident happened in the Spitalfield Place area of Arbroath

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Arbroath.

Police said Frankie Melvin, who was 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the Spitalfield Place area of the town.

Emergency services were called out at about 18:00 on Wednesday.

Detectives said it appeared to have been an isolated incident with "no threat to the general public or the wider community."

They have appealed for local residents who have found discarded clothing or "any other unusual items" in their gardens to contact them.