Image caption The 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus was closed for two weeks on 17 August

The number of positive Covid-19 cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has risen to 156.

A total of 138 employees at the 2 Sisters factory have tested positive, plus 18 of their contacts, an increase of four from Tuesday..

The plant, which employs than 1,200 workers including approximately 300 agency staff, closed on 17 August.

More than 5,000 people have been tested in Tayside in the past week.

The company said all workers would receive full pay while the factory was closed.

Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside's associate director of public health, said: "As anticipated, there has been a smaller increase in positive cases today.

"Although it is significantly fewer than previous days, contact tracing is continuing and we remain vigilant across Tayside."

Workers and people in their households, including children, have been told to self-isolate until 31 August, even if they have tested negative for the virus.