Image caption Many of the youngsters at Kingspark have additional physical disabilities or medical problems

A total of 31 coronavirus cases, most of them adult staff, have now been linked to a school in Dundee.

Kingspark School was closed last Wednesday as pupils and staff were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

In its latest update, NHS Tayside said 21 staff, two pupils and eight community contacts had now tested positive.

Four positive cases have also been identified at three other schools in the city.

A Grove Academy pupil has tested positive and a small number of staff and pupils connected with the individual have been contacted and told to self-isolate until 5 September.

A primary two class at St Peter and Paul's School has also been asked to self-isolate until 2 September after an individual tested positive.

Children who attended the Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary School are also being asked to self-isolate until the same date following two positive results.

Additional support needs

Kingspark School in Dundee, which has about 185 pupils aged between five and 18 who have additional support needs, was closed on 19 August to allow deep cleaning to be carried out.

The decision was taken to shut the facility for two weeks because of the complex health conditions of the pupils.

Pupils and anyone who lives with them who cannot maintain physical distancing have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.