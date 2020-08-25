Man killed in collision on A92 near Montrose named
- 25 August 2020
A 53-year-old man who died after his car collided with a lorry's load in Angus has been named as George Moran from Arbroath.
The incident happened on the A92 St Cyrus to Montrose road at Kinnaber at about 12:20 on Saturday.
Mr Moran was pronounced dead at the scene, and his female passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for about 10 hours following the incident.
An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is continuing.