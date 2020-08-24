Image caption The 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus was closed for two weeks on 17 August

The number of positive Covid-19 cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has risen to 152.

A total of 134 employees at the 2 Sisters factory have tested positive, plus 18 of their contacts, an increase of 42 from Sunday.

Indoor visits to care homes, due to be reinstated across Scotland on Monday, can no longer go ahead in the area.

The plant, which employs than 1,200 workers when approximately 300 agency staff are included, closed last Monday.

Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside's associate director of public health, said: "Today's increase in positive cases was anticipated by the team managing the outbreak as the high volume of contact tracing, which was under way over the weekend, has now been largely complete."

"We are seeing fewer, new cases today for follow-up, however detailed contact tracing continues and we remain in a high state of vigilance across Tayside."

Almost 3,500 tests have been carried out over the past week at mobile testing sites across Tayside.

More than 1,000 tests at two units in Dundee and Coupar Angus for 2 Sisters employees were carried out.

Workers and people in their households, including children, have been told to self-isolate until 31 August, even if they have tested negative for the virus.

Dr Fletcher said the pausing of indoor visiting in Tayside care homes had been "a very difficult decision."

She said: "We know that this will be very disappointing for care home residents and their loved ones, however, we must ensure that we do everything we can to protect care home residents, staff and their families."