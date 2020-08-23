Tayside and Central Scotland

Man dies after car collides with lorry's load on A92 near Montrose

  • 23 August 2020

A man has died after his car collided with a lorry's load in Angus.

Emergency services were called to the accident involving a Kia Picanto, on the A92 at Kinnaber, north of Montrose, at about 12:20 on Saturday.

The 53-year-old driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. His female passenger, 52, was taken to hospital in Dundee with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about 10 hours. Police have appealed for witnesses.

