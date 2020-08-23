Image caption Hundreds of workers at the factory have now been tested

The number of positive Covid-19 cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has now reached 90.

A total of 79 employees at the 2 Sisters factory have tested positive, plus 11 of their contacts. That is up from 68 on Thursday.

The plant was closed last Monday for two weeks and more than 600 staff have now been tested.

Workers and those sharing a household with them, including children, must self-isolate until 31 August.

At least two of the contacts who tested positive have links to other food processing plants in Tayside.

Official figures show NHS Tayside, which covers the Coupar Angus area, has seen the biggest 24-hour increase in positive cases.

As of 14:00 on Saturday, the figure stood at 78.

The total number of positive cases across Scotland rose by 123.

High-risk groups

Dr Emma Fletcher, associate director of public health for NHS Tayside, said the health board had "absolutely expected" to see the number of positive cases increase after the initial 2 Sisters outbreak.

She said: "Given the volume of testing which has now been completed, we expect this number to rise further in the coming days as tests are processed and we receive the results.

"People may be feeling a little more anxious given the increase in positive cases in Tayside. Our advice remains for everyone across the area to be extra vigilant in following the FACTS guidance, particularly the over-70s and those who were shielding or in high-risk groups."

Dr Fletcher added that additional testing units had been made available over the weekend and into next week.