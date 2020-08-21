Image caption The 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus has been closed since Monday

The number of coronoavirus cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has risen to 68.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 59 employees at the 2 Sisters factory had tested positive for the virus, along with nine of their contacts.

More than 600 workers at the plant have now been tested for the virus.

Workers and those sharing a household with them, including children, have been told they must self-isolate until 31 August.

The plant was closed on Monday for two weeks while staff at the site are tested.