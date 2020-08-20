Image copyright Alexander Dennis Image caption The company is a major employer in central Scotland

Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis has launched a consultation on plans to cut 160 jobs at its Falkirk site.

It said the decision followed a "significant fall" in demand for new vehicles in the UK.

It plans to cut 650 jobs across the UK - including 200 in Surrey, 90 in Scarborough and 200 other roles across its bases.

Unite's Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said the union will not allow the "savage cuts" to go unopposed.

Managing director Paul Davies said: "We have no choice but to implement these tough decisions".

He added it was necessary "to protect the company's future health".

"We remain confident that the situation will improve in time, and we are well placed to take advantage when that happens, but right now we have to adjust to our new economic reality."

He asked the UK and Scottish governments to "urgently introduce meaningful support"