Kingspark School in Dundee has been closed after six adults with connections to it tested positive for coronavirus.

Dundee City Council and NHS Tayside said the move was a "precautionary measure".

The school will not open on Thursday and Friday while a deep clean is carried out.

Kingspark has about 185 pupils, aged between five and 18, and all have additional support needs.

Many of the youngsters also have additional physical disabilities or medical problems.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside, said: "We would like to reassure parents that we are taking this measure as a precaution due to the varied needs of the pupils who attend the school."

A decision is yet to be taken on whether the school will reopen on Monday.

It comes as an entire class of primary pupils and their teacher have been asked to self-isolate after a case of coronavirus.

Contact tracers are working to identify close contacts at St Albert's Primary School in Pollokshields on the south side of Glasgow.

A council spokeswoman said "control measures are in place at the school, and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself".

The number of pupils and staff asked to self-isolate has not been confirmed.