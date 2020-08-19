Image caption All employees at the site have been advised to self-isolate

The number of coronavirus cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has risen to 17, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Fifteen of the cases are employees at the 2 Sisters plant, with the remaining two from people in the wider community.

Ms Sturgeon said that all of the plant's approximately 900 employees have been advised to self-isolate.

The plant has been closed for two weeks while staff at the site are tested for Covid-19.

The number of confirmed cases has risen from 10 on Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon said the figures would be updated following a meeting of the incident management team later today, and that they were expected to rise further.

A mobile testing unit was set up at the site by military personnel on Tuesday, and contact tracing is ongoing.

The first minister previously described the cluster as "complex and potentially significant."

NHS Tayside Public Health was first alerted to the outbreak on Sunday.