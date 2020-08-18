Image copyright Google Image caption One of the pupils now self-isolating goes to Oakbank Primary

Three pupils at separate schools have tested positive for Covid-19.

Two of the cases were detected in pupils in Perth and Kinross and one in Renfrewshire.

One pupil from Newhill Primary in Blairgowrie and another from Oakbank Primary in Perth are now self-isolating at home.

The third attends Todholm primary in Paisley. Parents have been contacted and made aware of the developments at the schools.

NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council said there was no current evidence of transmission of the virus within either school and both remain open.

It said it had identified 41 close contacts of the positive cases, which includes some school pupils and staff.

'No community spread'

Dr Emily Stevenson, from NHS Tayside's Health Protection team said: "These two positive cases in Perth & Kinross schools are experiencing mild symptoms. Their confidentiality must be respected and no further details can be released about individual cases.

"NHS Tayside and Perth & Kinross Council worked very quickly together and we are confident that we have identified everyone who is required to self isolate. "

There is no evidence of any link to the reported cluster in Coupar Angus which led to the closure of the 2 sisters factory and there is no evidence of wider community spread.

Image copyright Google Image caption One pupil who goes to Todholm primary in Paisley has tested positive

In Renfrewshire, parents and carers of children at Todholm primary were contacted in a letter from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).

It said: "There is currently no evidence to suggest that there is transmission occurring within the school itself".

Test and Protect are contacting any individuals who have been in close contact with the pupil and advising them to self-isolate at home.

The new cases come as contact tracing continues in various locations across the country amid a series of clusters.

On Monday, Covid-19 clusters in Glasgow and Lanarkshire were linked to house parties.

A joint statement from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire said the two boards were working together on the outbreak.

A total of 14 linked Covid cases have been identified in north-east Glasgow in addition to eight North Lanarkshire cases.

Many of those were secondary school pupils and both health boards said that evidence of social gatherings with no social distancing was a factor in their investigation.