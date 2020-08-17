Image caption The Coupar Angus plant has now been closed

A food processing plant in Perth and Kinross has been closed after four members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Two other workers at the 2 Sisters facility in Coupar Angus are awaiting the results of a test for the virus.

NHS Tayside said there are two connected cases in the community and arrangements are being made for the testing of other employees.

2 Sisters said the temporary move was "the responsible action to take."

NHS Tayside Public Health was alerted to the outbreak on Sunday.

Management at the poultry factory, which employs about about 1,000 people, made the decision last night to temporarily close the factory.

It is understood a manager at the factory may have caught the virus from a close relative, who is not an employee of the plant.

The company said in a statement: "Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all colleagues, and we will be reviewing the situation closely in partnership with the relevant regional and national Scottish Covid-19 taskforces before we restart production.

"The facility had previously operated for six months without a single positive Covid-19 case recorded."

'Act quickly'

An incident management team is working with Scottish government, Public Health Scotland and local environmental health teams to provide advice and support.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "Where clusters of cases develop we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread.

"Public health teams in Tayside are responding quickly to this outbreak and we are liaising closely with them, Food Standards Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council to discuss all appropriate measures to contain this cluster."