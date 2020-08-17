Scottish forest identified for lynx reintroduction

Image copyright Dan O’Sullivan/Lynx UK Trust Image caption The lynx was once common in Europe

A forest near Loch Lomond has been identified as a "paradise" for lynx by a group hoping to reintroduce the animals to Scotland.

The Lynx UK Trust is launching a public consultation on plans to release some of the big cats in Queen Elizabeth Forest Park near Aberfoyle.

It says it would be perfect for the Eurasian lynx because of a high density of deer, the cats' favourite prey.

But farmers' leaders have described the plans as "wholly unacceptable".

Lynx were wiped out in the UK by fur hunting and loss of habitat about 1,300 years ago.

A previous application to release lynx in the Kielder Forest in Northumberland was turned down. in 2018.

The then UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove said government advisers had "particular concerns in a number of areas" - including worries over "organisational resilience", funding and a reliance on volunteers.

'Success story'

The Lynx UK Trust said discussions with Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) about the proposed Scottish release site have taken place and they will be kept "fully informed".

The trust claims Eurasian lynx are "a success story in European conservation", following reintroductions in countries such as Germany, France and Switzerland.

Image copyright Dan O’Sullivan/Lynx UK Trust Image caption The forest habitat identified in Scotland is thought to be ideal for the lynx

Director of Lynx UK Trust Dr Paul O'Donoghue said: "The Queen Elizabeth Forest park is a lynx paradise, it ticks all the boxes; high deer densities, extensive forest cover, extremely low human population density and no major roads.

"We have identified a 350 square kilometre project area site after discussion with Scottish Natural Heritage."

Dr O'Donoghue said widespread community support was "vital".

"This will not be imposed on anyone," he added. "Rather we see this as an opportunity to build strong networks with partners and stakeholders to deliver what is undoubtedly, the most exciting and large scale conservation project ever proposed in Scotland."

Kill rate

The trust claims no attacks on humans have ever been recorded by a healthy, wild Eurasian lynx anywhere in the world.

It added that they are "not significant livestock predators", citing figures indicating the average kill rate across Europe was 0.4 sheep, per lynx, per year.

Image copyright Dan O’Sullivan/Lynx UK Trust Image caption Farmers have grave concerns about the threat to livestock

Any proposal to introduce lynx in Scotland would be likely to face strong opposition from farmers.

NFU Scotland's environment and land use committee chairman Angus MacFadyen said: "NFU Scotland remains crystal clear that any proposals to re-introduce predators such as lynx are wholly unacceptable to Scottish farmers and crofters.

"The past three to four years have seen a long line of brazen and presumptuous claims from Lynx UK Trust about the imminent reintroduction of lynx to the UK.

"Its only application to date, to reintroduce lynx to Kielder, was rejected."

Norwegian woods

Farmers have cited the example of Norway as showing the threat posed by a species such as the lynx to sheep farmers in particular.

NFU Scotland Vice President Martin Kennedy said: "On a study trip to Norway in Autumn 2017, an NFUS delegation heard that Norwegian authorities paid out compensation on 20,000 sheep lost to predators.

"Of the sheep killed in Norway, wolverine accounted for around 34% of losses with the lynx, bear and wolf accounting for 21%, 15% and 9% respectively."

He added: "Predation in Norway has reduced over the past decade - not because of fewer predators, but the fact that hill farmers have simply stopped keeping sheep."

SNH has confirmed talks have taken place with Lynx UK Trust, adding: "We are aware of plans by Lynx UK Trust to submit a licence application for the reintroduction of lynx.

"We met with the organisation on March 9th for an informal pre-application discussion at the request of the applicant.

"During the meeting we clarified what information would be expected to support an application to reintroduce lynx to Scotland, in line with the Scottish Code for Conservation Translocations."