Man charged over fatal Arnprior gas tanker crash
- 16 August 2020
A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with fatal road accident near Stirling.
Amanda Boag, 39, died after her car was involved in a crash with a gas tanker in the village of Arnprior on 25 February.
Police said the man had been released to appear at court at a later date.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.