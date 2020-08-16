Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A811 near Arnprior

A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with fatal road accident near Stirling.

Amanda Boag, 39, died after her car was involved in a crash with a gas tanker in the village of Arnprior on 25 February.

Police said the man had been released to appear at court at a later date.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.