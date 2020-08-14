Scottish D-Day veteran dies at the age of 96

Image copyright Gareth Fuller

A D-Day veteran born in Scotland has died at the age of 96, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

John Hutton, known by his friends as Jock, was 19 when he served in the 13th Lancashire Parachute Battalion during World War Two.

The MoD said the "courage and spirit" of Mr Hutton, from Stirling, "must never be forgotten".

In 1944, he parachuted into Normandy and descended to the famous Pegasus Bridge on D-Day.

Mr Hutton replicated his descent in June last year when he parachuted into France alongside fellow ex-serviceman Harry Read.

Parachute jump

The pair jumped in tandem with members of the Army's Parachute Regiment display team, the Red Devils,

Mr Hutton did a similar parachute jump to recreate the French landings in 2014 when he was 89.

The MoD posted on Twitter: "We are saddened by the passing of D-Day veteran John 'Jock' Hutton.

"Last year, Jock touched the hearts of many, parachuting over Normandy at the D-Day75 commemorations.

"His courage and spirit must never be forgotten."