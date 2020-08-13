Girl, 5, taken to hospital after fall from window in Perth
- 13 August 2020
A five-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after falling from a window in Perth.
The incident happened in the Tulloch area of the city at about 07:15.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the girl was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
There is currently no information available on the child's injuries.